Mumbai, November 24: In a shocking incident that took place in Rajasthan, a man allegedly stoned his wife to death in Ajmer. The incident took place on Tuesday in the Bhinai town of the district. After killing his wife, the man called the cops to confess his crime.

The incident came to light after the accused informed the police about the incident. According to a report in the Times of India, the accused has been identified as Ram Prakash (27). Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Friend Over Distribution of Alcohol During Party in Ajmer; Arrested.

Police officials said that Prakash, a resident of Bhinai town on Tuesday went to Chapaneri village to bring his wife Ria Raiger (25) from her parents house. When returning home, the two had a fight. An officer said that the Prakash and his wife Ria had a fight while they were returning to Nagola village.

Amid the fight, Prakash threw his wife from the bike and allegedly attacked her with a stone. Later, he took her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead. The officer said that the accused has been arrested.

During investigation, the accused told cops that his wife was having extra marital relations. He said that he advised her to come out of those relations, however, she continued to do it. Meanwhile, the deceased's woman's father filed a complaint against Prakash for allegedly killing his daughter. Rajasthan Shocker: Pigs Lick Soiled Utensils Lying Outside Food Centre in Bharatpur; Officials Say Organisers Contract Rescinded.

In his complaint, Ria's father Mula claimed that his son-in-law was involved with many women which is why his daughter came home The police has begun an investigation into the matter.

