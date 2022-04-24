Pune, Apr 24 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy died on Sunday afternoon after falling into a valley while trying to escape an attack by a swarm of bees in Satara district, some 110 kilometres from here, a police official said.

The incident took place on Shivajinagar Hill when the boy was attending a religious function, the official said, adding that some seven to eight others suffered sting injuries.

"While running to escape the bee attack, the boy lost his balance and tumbled off the edge of the hill into a 300-foot deep valley. Trekkers brought out his body some time later," he added.

