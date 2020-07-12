Nagpur, Jul 12 (PTI) A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur in Maharashtra after her brother refused to allow her to use his mobile phone, a police official said on Sunday.

A Hudkeshwar police station official said the deceased had been asking her parents to buy her a mobile phone but the family's poor financial condition was a hindrance.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports 4,244 COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 1,38,470: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

"Her brother had a phone but he was not allowing her to use it. They had an argument over it on Saturday and she consumed poison and died in a hospital in the evening. An accidental death case has been registered," he informed. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)