Thane, Feb 18 (PTI) Local Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Sanjay Kelkar has demanded a probe into an audio clip in which a municipal official is purportedly issuing threats to the family of NCP's Jitendra Awhad, accusing the civic body of failing to take action against unauthorised construction in the city.

Also Read | External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar Met Australia Deputy PM and Defence Minister … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The BJP leader said many Thane Municipal Corporation officials have the “blessings of invisible hands”.

Also Read | Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on Failure To Assess Bearing Capacity of Fragile Himalayan Region Amid Sinking Issues in Joshimath.

The MLA said he had raised the issue of illegal structures with the TMC administration several times as well in the assembly, but no concrete action has been taken.

It is high time the government probed into the alleged audio clip and the “background of such officials”, he said, highlighting the collapse of an under-construction building at Mumbra in 2013 which claimed 74 lives and left more than 60 injured.

Thane Assistant Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Aher was recently beaten up allegedly by NCP workers after an audio clip in which he is purportedly issuing threats went viral. Awhad and six others were booked in the case.

Awhad, who was granted interim protection from arrest in the case, said his family has not yet been provided security despite assurances by the chief minister and the deputy CM.

“Who will be responsible if anything happens to our family members,” he asked.

Mumbra-Kalwa MLA Awhad also referred to a 2021 complaint by city Congress leader Vikrant Chavan about alleged life threats to the latter using the name of one “Babaji”, who is also referred to in the latest alleged case.

Had the police acted on Chavan's complaint in 2021, this situation would not have arisen, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)