Thane, Feb 10 (PTI) Thane municipal commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma on Thursday presented a Rs 3,299 crore budget for 2022-23, with no increase in taxation for citizens, an official said.

The civic chief of Maharashtra's Thane city said Rs 1,239.39 crore was expected by way of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Rs 713.77 crore from taxes and fees, Rs 500.42 crore from city development, Rs 205.62 crore by way of water taxes, Rs 172.54 crore from other departments, Rs 104.80 crore from fire services tax.

Addressing the media after presenting the budget, the commissioner said a sum of Rs 230 crore was spent on COVID-19-related activities last year and now the civic body has made a provision of Rs 100 crore.

The civic body has earmarked Rs 715.89 crore for solid waste management, Rs 324.44 crore for educational facilities, Rs 322.29 crore for water supply, Rs 317.20 crore for health services, Rs 285.87 crore for road infrastructure, Rs 235.69 crore for poor citizens, Rs 196.83 crore for public security and Rs 151.10 crore for transport, it was stated.

Apart from this, the TMC has made provision of Rs 5 crore to set up a film institute, Rs 20 crore for lake beautification, Rs 20 crore for parking facilities among other projects, Sharma said.

The civic body has allotted Rs 149 crore for the cluster scheme in the city, while Rs 10 crore is reserved for strengthening civic schools and Rs 10 crore has been kept to strengthen the civic-run Kalwa hospital and the Rajiv Gandhi medical college, he said.

