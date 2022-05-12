Thane, May 12 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus cases in Thane district of Maharashtra rose by 18 to reach 7,09,268, an official said on Thursday.

These cases were reported on Wednesday.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,894, he said, adding that the mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

