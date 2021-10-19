Thane, Oct 19: With the addition of 175 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,63,556, an official said on Tuesday. These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of five more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,464, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent. India Reports 13,058 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Lowest Tally in 231 Days.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,547, while the death toll has reached 3,281, another official said.

