Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 case count in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,52,463 with the detection of 255 new cases,an official said on Wednesday.

The viral infection also claimed lives of five more people, taking the death toll in the district to 6,127.

Currently, the COVID-19 death rate in the district is 2.43 per cent, the official said.

So far, 2,42,881 patients have recuperated from the infection, improving the recovery rate to 96.20 per cent.

There are 3,455 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,068, while the death toll stands at 1,196, an official from the district administration said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)