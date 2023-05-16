Thane, May 16 (PTI) Three men allegedly beat a stray dog to death outside a housing society in Mira Road area in Thane district of Maharashtra, following which a criminal case was registered, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred on May 11 night in front of a housing society when a man lifted the dog and banged it on the ground, while another man strangled the canine with a rope and a third one beat it with a stick. The brutal incident was captured on the CCTV camera, a police official said.

A case was registered against the trio under section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle etc.) of the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act on a complaint lodged by a resident of the housing society.

Nobody is arrested so far.

