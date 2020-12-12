Chandrapur, Dec 12 (PTI) A semi-decomposed carcass of a tigress was found in Sindewahi forest range of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday, an official said.

A guard patrolling the Sindewahi range under Bramhapuri forest division spotted the carcass in compartment no. 45 in the morning hours, the forest official said.

According to forest officials, the big cat might have been dead for 48 hours and it has sustained severe injuries on one side of the body.

"We initially suspected that the tigress died in a territorial fight. Veterinarians, however, have confirmed that the feline has several injuries on one side only," said a senior officer of Bramhapuri Forest Division.

This is the ninth tiger death reported in the district this year, the official added.

