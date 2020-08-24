Jalna, Aug 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said the tele-ICU facility has been implemented successfully in Mumbai, Bhiwandi and Thane.

He said this facility would now be set up in Jalna, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Solapur and Akola districts.

Tope told reporters that the proposal to use the technology, in which the condition of the patient is checked via a monitor attached to each bed by expert doctors who would then suggest the best line of treatment, has been given by Mediscape Foundation.

Responding to a query, the minister said the COVID-19 fatality rate in the state is falling.

He said new cases are being detected due to extensive testing.

