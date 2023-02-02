Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police has arrested two African nationals and recovered mephedrone or MD worth Rs 11 lakh from them, an official said on Thursday.

A patrolling team of the ANC's Bandra unit on Wednesday night spotted the duo near Sahar village in Andheri east and found their behaviour suspicious, he said.

The two were carrying 55 grams of the recreational drug, he said, adding that the African nationals used to sell narcotic substances near schools and colleges in the city and its suburbs.

In the past week, the ANC team has also arrested a 35-year-old woman with 410 grams of ganja (cannabis) from Agripada in south Mumbai and two women with 865 grams of ganja from Andheri east, he said.

