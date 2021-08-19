Nagpur, Aug 18 (PTI) Two brothers allegedly murdered a man, who was in a relationship with their teenage sister, in Nagpur on Wednesday, police said.

Also Read | Muharram 2021 Holiday Date in Different States: From Maharashtra to Chhattisgarh, Know When State Govts Have Declared Muharram Holiday.

The incident occurred in Kapil Nagar area of the city and the deceased was identified as Kamlesh Bandu Sahare (27), a married man, who resided in Gaddigodam.

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar Lauds Supreme Court’s Decision to Allow Women to Take NDA Exam.

"Sahare was married, but his wife did not stay with him. He was living with his parents and his daughter. He was in love with a teenage girl, who lived near the house of his sister in Mhada colony. He had also gifted a mobile phone to the girl. But when her parents learnt about her affair, they objected to the relationship," a police official said.

An offence under IPC sections 354 (a) was registered against Sahare at Kapil Nagar police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl in the first week of August, following which he was arrested, he added.

After remaining in jail for two-weeks, he was released from jail recently, he said.

"Upon his release, he kept visiting his sister's place daily for the past few days. On Wednesday evening, the accused - two brothers of the girl and their friends - caught hold of Sahare. The accused stabbed him multiple times and fled from the spot. Sahare was later taken to a hospital, where he died, the official said.

An offence under IPC section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) was registered against the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)