Palghar, Jan 20 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district arrested two persons for alleged possession of two-mouthed 'mandul' snakes, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the local crime branch laid a trap near a hotel in Amboli village on Mumbai- Ahmedabad Highway and apprehended the duo who had come to sell the reptiles, police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

The police recovered three 'mandul' snakes from a bag found in the accused's possession, he said.

The police have arrested Sanjay Ishwar Adpatti (30) and Bipin Dhodi (40) under the Wild life Protection Act, the official added.

