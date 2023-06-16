Nagpur, Jun 16 (PTI) Two history-sheeters were arrested for allegedly uploading a video on social media in which one of them can be seen driving a car while carrying sharp-edged weapons, a Nagpur police official said on Friday.

Shubham Nimbulkar (24) and Hrithik Harne (21) were held after the video was seen by Crime Branch Unit III constable Anup Taywade who alerted his superiors, the official said.

"Nimbulkar and Harne were held within an hour of the Whatsapp video being posted. We have seized a sword and knife, mobile phones and the car they were using. They have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act provisions," the MIDC police station official said.

