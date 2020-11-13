Aurangabad Nov 13 (PTI) Two persons were nabbed for alleged possession of over 10 kg of ganja in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, police said on Friday.

The Osmanpura police caught Javed Khan (35) and Yusuf Khan (44) and seized the contraband from their four-wheeler in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

Also Read | #Salute2Soldiers: In Diwali 2020 Message, PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Light Diya in Honour of Jawans Guarding Borders.

The police have seized the four-wheeler, two mobile phones and the contraband in this case, he said, adding that the total value of the seizure was around Rs 5.8 lakh.

The duo has been booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985, the official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra’s Lonar Carter Lake gets Recognised as Ramsar Site; Shiv Sena Leader Aditya Thackeray Says the Site ‘Captivates Everyone’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)