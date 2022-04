Nagpur, Apr 14 (PTI) Two villagers were allegedly shot dead by naxals on suspicion of being police informers in separate attacks in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Thursday.

The victims, who were in their 20s, were picked up from Gorkutta and Jharaiwada area, located close to each other, late on Wednesday night, a senior police official said.

The police suspect that the victims, one of them a surrendered cadre, were picked up by the same naxal group, he said.

The victims may have been shot dead late on Wednesday night or in the early hours of Thursday, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

This is a first naxal-related incident in the district in the last five months after the encounter in which top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde was killed along with 25 ultras in November last year, it was stated.

