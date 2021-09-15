Jalna, Sep 15 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Jalna district, citing his inability to find work due to scrapping of the Maratha reservation as the reason for the extreme step, police said on Wednesday.

Sadashive Shivaji Bhumbar allegedly hanged himself at his home in Yenora village in Parthur tehsil on Tuesday, an official from Ashti police said.

The man left behind a suicide note, in which he claimed that he was taking the extreme step after being unable to get a job due to the scrapping of reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs, the official said.

The deceased held a diploma in electronics, and was previously employed with a private company in Pune, but left the job over poor salary, he said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, the official added.

In May this year, the Supreme Court struck down the 2018 Maharashtra law granting quota to people from the Maratha community in admissions and government jobs.

