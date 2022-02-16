Palghar, Feb 16 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested the sarpanch of a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, an official said.

Kalpesh Dhodi (35), the sarpanch of Chinchani village in Dahanu taluka, was caught while accepting the bribe amount at the panchayat office, said Navnath Jagtap, deputy superintendent of police (ACB-Palghar)

According to the ACB, the complainant had purchased a plot and wanted building permission from the local Gram Panchayat.

The accused sarpanch had allegedly demanded Rs 14.5 lakh to grant the permit, and after negotiations, settled for the first instalment of Rs 4.5 lakh, the official said.

The aggrieved villager approached the local ACB, following which a trap was laid and the accused was caught while accepting Rs 20,000 from the complainant, he said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added.

