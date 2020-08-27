Jalna, Aug 27 (PTI) Police have arrested two men for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman in Jalna district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at a village in Jalna tehsil on Wednesday, he said.

Also Read | Bihar Police Forms Panel to Evaluate Performance of Policemen Above 50 Years, Asks All Districts SPs and Rail SPs to Send Names of Cops.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, she was working on a farm of a tenant farmer, when she was sexually assaulted.

"The tenant farmer and his driver tied the woman with a rope and beat her before raping her," the police official said.

Also Read | UGC Exam Guidelines: Supreme Court Verdict Tomorrow on Pleas Challenging Decision to Hold Final Year Exams Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The woman was later admitted to a government hospital, he added.

Following their arrest, the accused duo was presented before a local court, which remanded them in seven days of police custody.

"The victim, who was deserted by her husband, lives with her mother. She has three children and works as a farm labourer," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)