Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing electronic goods from showrooms in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | TMC Moves Breach of Privilege Motion Against ED, CBI in West Bengal Assembly.

The accused, a housewife from Mulund in neighbouring Mumbai, targeted electronic stores during rush hours, said Dr Vinay Rathod, deputy commissioner of police Zone V (Wagle Estate).

Also Read | WhatsApp Desktop App Now Available on Windows App Store, Here's How To Download It.

The accused had allegedly stolen a laptop worth Rs 1 lakh from a shop in the city's Ghodbunder road on November 3, following which an offence was registered at Kapurbawdi police station, it was stated.

During the probe, the police examined the CCTV footage and other technical data, and zeroed in on the woman, who was arrested on Tuesday, the official said.

The police have recovered stolen electronic goods and appliances worth Rs 2.65 lakh from the accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)