Palghar, Apr 14 (PTI) A woman died and two more persons are feared to have been buried after a sand-laden truck overturned and fell into a marshy patch trapping one or two motorcycles in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, fire brigade sources said.

The accident took place around 10.30 am on Narangi Road in Virar when the truck carrying the construction material tilted and fell into swampy land while giving way to another vehicle, said Roopesh Patil, chief fire officer of Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation.

One or two motorcycles were believed to be moving on the side where the truck fell, said an official.

While firefighters rescued the driver and cleaner of the truck, they pulled out the body of a woman from the marshy land. A search is on to rescue two more persons who are feared to have been buried, the official said, adding that they do not have much clarity how many persons got trapped when the truck overturned.

This is the second accident causing fatalities in Virar in 12 hours, said officials. On Thursday night, two persons died of electrocution and five others were injured after an iron flag pole mounted on a vehicle came in contact with an electric transformer during celebrations held on the eve of Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

