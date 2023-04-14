Mumbai, April 14: Mumbai Police have charged lifeguard Mithu Singh for allegedly killing an MBBS student Swadichha Sane at Bandstand in Bandra in 2021. The murder of Sane was the subject of a 1,700-page chargesheet from the Mumbai Crime Branch. Sane was a third-year JJ College medical student and a Palghar inhabitant. She was last seen with Singh on November 29, 2021, at Bandstand in Bandra.

100 witnesses have provided statements for the chargesheet, of which four have been recorded before magistrates. The Crime Branch detained Mithu Singh and Abdul Ansari, the lifeguard's accomplice, during the inquiry. Singh was originally detained for kidnapping, but he eventually admitted to killing Sane. Ahmedabad Double Murder: Refused Sex, Man Murders Woman; Kills Another One to Hide Crime.

Why the Accused Killed Sane?

According to Singh's account to the police, Sane rejected him advances when he made sexual and physical advances towards her during their talk that fatal day. Singh had shoved her because he was upset about it, resulting in her hitting her head on a stone and die.

Witnesses & Statements

A delivery boy and the cook at Mithu Singh's food stand both testified in the chargesheet that they witnessed a body washing up on the Bandstand three to four days after Sane vanished.

Though, the security personnel at the C Rock Hotel, who were posted close to the Bandstand, claimed to have observed Sane departing with a companion and returning alone.

Another guard used his torch to scan the area. The body of a woman was discovered in the water close to Trombay in December of the same year, and the police took DNA samples and sent them to the forensic lab at Kalina, but the results are still pending. Extra Marital Affair Turns Fatal! Man Kills Woman After She Refuses Sex, Police Find 25-Day Old Infant From Murder Spot.

The chargesheet also stated that the defendant purposefully missed multiple calls after switching her phone to flight mode. Sane's body was discovered in the water, as claimed in the chargesheet, and Singh subsequently confessed as a result of the investigation.The trial for the case is now scheduled to begin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2023 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).