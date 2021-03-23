Nagpur, Mar 23 (PTI) A 39-year-old woman was duped of Rs 2.15 lakh after a caller told her she had won Rs 25 lakh as prize from a television quiz show, police in Nagpur said on Tuesday.

The woman got a call about the "prize" on February 2 and was asked to contact one Harjeet Singh who told her to deposit "tax" on the winning amount, an official said.

"After she deposited Rs 2.15 lakh in various accounts as told by Singh till February 8, she realised she had been duped as the accused stopped taking her calls. On Tuesday, she filed a complaint with us," said the Kalamna police station official.

No arrest has been made in the case, he added.

