Nagpur, Dec 10 (PTI) A 17-year-old youth allegedly killed the grandmother and younger brother of a woman who had broken up with him in Hajaripahad area of Nagpur city on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

The accused, who has a criminal background, befriended the 20-year-old woman on Instagram in November last year, police said.

Soon they began to meet each other.

However, the woman's family asked her not to have any relationship with him, following which she stopped talking to him.

On Thursday afternoon, the accused arrived at her house with a knife and attacked the woman's 70-year-old grandmother and 10-year-old brother.

Both were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

The youth was arrested for murder and further probe is on, police said.

