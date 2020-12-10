New Delhi, December 10: The National Broadcasting Standards Authority or NBSA has slammed a number of leading news channels, including Aaj Tak, Zee News and Times Now, for running vilifying and slanderous reports linking Hindi film actor Rakul Preet Singh to the drug probe that emerged out of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The NBSA asked Zee News, Zee 24 Taas, Zee Hindustani, TimesNow, India Today, AajTak, India TV, News Nation and ABP News to take down the offensive videos on Rakul Preet Singh from their websites and YouTube channels, according to Live Law. Aaj Tak Slapped Rs 1 Lakh Fine by NBSA For Airing Fake Tweets Attributed to Sushant Singh Rajput; Zee News, India TV and News24 Asked to Broadcast Apology For Violating Ethics.

The NBSA ordered Zee News, Zee 24 Taas, Zee Hindustani to air public apology for airing slanderous content against Rakul Preet Singh, while warning other channels against broadcasting "unverified and incorrect information" in future. All these channels had reported that Rhea Chakraborty told the Narcotics Control Bureau that Rakul Preet Singh was involved in drugs. They failed to air the retraction statement of Rhea Chakraborty whereby she denied making any such disclosure to the NCB, the NBSA observed. Why Can't NBSA Guidelines Be Given More Teeth? HC to Centre.

The NBSA passed orders following directions of the Delhi High Court. Rakul Preet Singh had approached the Delhi High Court seeking action against news channels for running fake news about her involvement in drugs. "There has to be some restraint. Media gets to know info even before the officers themselves. Reputations are getting tarnished," Rakul's plea had said.

Zee News, Zee 24 Taas, Zee Hindustani have been asked to telecast an apology on December 17 prior to the 9 PM news with this text: "We apologize for the manner in which the Hashtags/Taglines and Images were telecast, while reporting the ongoing investigation of Rhea Chakraborty's narcotics case. These telecasts violated the Code of Ethics and Broadcasting Standards requiring broadcasters to maintain neutrality, impartiality, accuracy and fairness, the Specific Guidelines Covering Reportage and Specific Guidelines for Reporting Court Proceedings. We clarify that there was no intention on our part to sensationalize the issue or to prejudice the investigation in any manner. We reiterate our commitment to uphold every individuals' right to fair trial and reputation, while reporting about matters under investigation."

With regards to Times Now, the NBSA observed that the use of images of Rakul Preet Singh in skimpy clothes was certainly misleading. The authority objected to hashtags such as "Drugs Mandli", "Theeno Bud leetey the", "TOOK DRUGS" etc used by India TV. It also observed that Aaj Tak and ABP News did not air the retraction statement of Rhea Chakraborty.

