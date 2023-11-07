Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): Amid the Mahadev Betting app row, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will get 'clean chit' if he joins the BJP.

Speaking at the book launch event in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray said that the Mahadev Betting app will become 'har har mahadev' if Baghel switches his party.

Also Read | CV Raman Birth Anniversary 2023: Interesting Facts About One of India’s Greatest Scientists Who Won Nobel Prize in Physics for ‘Raman Effect’.

"Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will not join BJP but if he joins then this Mahadev betting app will become har har Mahadev app and all the legal cases against him will be resolved," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases - November 7 and 17.

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar Student Slap Case: Supreme Court Asks Uttar Pradesh Government To Facilitate Admission of Affected Child.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been mired in a corruption case involving the now-illegal Mahadev online betting app just ahead of the assembly polls of the state.

The BJP on Sunday shared a video of Shubham Soni, an accused in the Mahadev Book betting app case, saying he is the 'owner' of the online betting platform and had the 'proof' of paying Rs 508 crore so far to Baghel.

In the video, a man identifies himself as Shubham Soni and claims he is the owner of the Mahadev Book betting app.

He claimed Rs 508 crore has been given to 'Baghel saheb' and others so far.

However, the Centre has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app, at the ED's request, an official statement said on Sunday in New Delhi.

The ED, probing Mahadev betting app case, had last week claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a 'cash courier' have led to 'startling allegations' that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel so far, and that 'these are subject matter of investigation'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)