Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government has announced the development of the Mahadev Ghat Corridor under the Centre's spiritual tourism policy led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The project aims to enhance facilities at Mahadev Chowk, temples, and ghats located on the banks of the Kharun River in Raipur.

According to the state government, the Mahadev Ghat Corridor will encompass the renovation and beautification of ghats, the development of shops and other facilities for pilgrims, as well as the construction of a hanging bridge and boating services to support tourism activities. The initiative is focused on the Hatkeshwar Mahadev temple, a significant religious site in the region.

The Hatkeshwar Mahadev temple holds an important place in the religious landscape of Chhattisgarh and is often referred to as "Mini Kashi." The construction of the Mahadev Corridor aims to enhance pilgrim facilities and increase tourist foot traffic from across the country, said the statement.

The mayor of Raipur stated that the project aligns with the larger goal of promoting cultural and spiritual tourism across India as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that with the completion of the Mahadev Corridor, Chhattisgarh is expected to strengthen its presence on the global spiritual tourism map.

The state government has initiated the project to preserve and develop religious and cultural heritage sites while providing modern amenities to visitors. (ANI)

