Patna (Bihar) [India], October 14 (ANI): Even as Mahagathbandhan is still grappling with competing demands of its constituents and has not declared seat allocation, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) on Tuesday announced a list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

The list includes Madan Singh Chandravanshi from Tarari and Shivprakash Ranjan from Agiaon.

Other names in the list are Kayamuddin Ansari (Arrah), Ajit Kumar Singh alias Ajit Kushwaha (Dumraon), Arun Singh (Karakat), Mahanand Singh (Arwal), Rambali Singh Yadav (Ghosi), Sandeep Saurabh (Paliganj), Gopal Ravidas (Phulwari), and Divya Gautam (Digha).

The party has also fielded Satyadev Ram (Daraundha), Amarjeet Kushwaha (Jiradei), Amarnath Yadav (Darauli), Jitendra Paswan (Bhore), Virendra Prasad Gupta (Sikta), Phoolbabu Singh (Warisanagar), Ranjit Ram (Kalyanpur), and Mehboob Alam (Balrampur).

The last day of filing nominations for the first phase of assembly polls in Bihar is October 17.

CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattachar had called for declaration of seat distribution among Mahagathbandhan partners with only three days left for the last date of nomination for the first phase of Bihar polls.

Meetings are being held among Mahagathbandhan partners to reach a mutually acceptable formula for seat distribution. The Mahagathbandhan comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party, and Left-Wing parties. Discussions have been held by Congress leadership with leaders of its Bihar unit.

Meetings were held at the residence of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress Party Parliamentary Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

The ruling NDA had declared seat distribution among its constituents on Sunday. BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, the LJP (Ram Vilas) 29 seats and Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on six seats each.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar assembly elections.

Bihar will go to the polls on November 6 and 11, and the results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

