Patna (Bihar) [India], October 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ram Kirpal Yadav from Danapur constituency on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Mahagathbandhan, stating that it is formed on "selfish interests" rather than "principles, policies, or ideologies."

He mentioned that within the National Democratic Alliance, there is no dispute, and they will move forward towards forming the government under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar.

"This 'Mahagathbandhan' is not formed on principles, policies, or ideologies... The 'Mahagathbandhan' is formed for their own selfish interests... In our alliance NDA, no dispute has been seen. Everyone has a single goal that we will form the government and take forward the government of Nitish Kumar," Ram Kirpal Yadav told ANI.

Yadav also stressed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has brought Bihar out of the abyss with great difficulty.

"We all have seen Bihar before 2005 and Bihar after 2005... Will the people of Bihar want to return to darkness? Bihar was in the abyss, which Nitish Kumar has brought out with great difficulty," he said.

Earlier today, amidst the struggle over seat-sharing in the opposition Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mrityunjay Tiwari on Sunday said that the alliance parties must understand that the Lal Prasad Yadav-led party mainly contests in Bihar and won't ask for seats in states like Karnataka and Rajasthan.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said that such situations arise in this era of coalition politics, and they will be resolved once the top leaders in the Mahagathbandhan sit together, as there is still time.

"Such situations emerge when there is a coalition, but it must be understood that RJD contests elections only in Bihar and a few seats in Jharkhand. We will not demand seats in Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh from the Congress. They must understand the ground realities. There is still time. All the top leaders of the Mahagathbandhan parties would sit together to discuss and resolve this issue," RJD leader Tiwari said.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the primary contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, meanwhile the Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal include Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

Meanwhile, polling in the Bihar 2025 elections is scheduled to take place on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

