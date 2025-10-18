Arwal (Bihar) [India], October 18 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to secure a resounding victory in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, while taking a sharp dig at the opposition bloc Mahagathbandhan, saying it is in a fragmented state -- "dil ke tukde hazaar huye, koi yahan gire, koi wahan gire."

Singh also noted that there is no such thing as 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, asserting the public's disinterest in RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

"In 2010, JD(U) and BJP made a record together when they won 206 seats. This time, we will go higher than that. We have 'neta' (leader), 'netritva' (leadership) and program. There is no such thing as 'mahagathbandhan', there is no trust in Tejashwi Yadav. They are not ready to consider each other leaders. They neither have 'neta' nor 'netritva'," Giriraj Singh told ANI.

Taking a jibe at the opposition bloc, he added, "Mahagathbandhan is in the condition of 'dil ke tukde hazaar huye, koi yahan gire, koi wahan gire.' They are facing each other on 4 dozen seats...Their 'gathbandhan' proved to be 'thugbandhan'. They are deceiving each other. This shows that they are dejected and frustrated,"

Earlier today, Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said that the leaders of the Mahagathbandhan were "wielding swords against each other" amid the ongoing stalemate within the opposition alliance over the seat allocation for the two-phased Bihar assembly polls.

He also claimed that RJD has put up a candidate against the Congress for the assembly polls. Speaking to ANI in Patna, Prasad said, "The opposition has already been defeated even before the elections began. Their own leaders are wielding swords against each other. Congress has also resolved to teach the RJD a lesson this time. The RJD has even fielded a candidate against the state Congress president."

The remarks come as political temperatures rise in Bihar ahead of the 243-seat Assembly polls.

However, the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian National Congress (INC) and Left parties, including Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation-CPIML (Liberation) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), is delaying their candidate selection and seat distribution.

Meanwhile, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) shared a seat distribution list, and the party has already begun its groundwork across key constituencies.

Earlier today, Chirag Paswan, the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Patna to discuss the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) preparations and strategy for the upcoming assembly polls.

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14. (ANI)

