Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Information and Broadcasting Ministry's digital exhibition has been providing valuable insights into Government's welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat and initiatives for women empowerment in Maha Kumbh, according to an official release by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Government of India has implemented numerous programmes for the socio-economic empowerment of women. Information about these schemes, policies, and programmes is being presented in an engaging and attractive manner through a digital exhibition organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, at the Triveni Marg exhibition area in Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh, the release added

The exhibition showcases various schemes like the Nari Shakti Vandan Act and the Namo Drone Didi Scheme, which are bringing to life to Government of India's vision of empowering women. The digital exhibition highlights that, through the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, 33% of the seats in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies are now reserved for women. So far, 10 crore women have become self-reliant through self-help groups, and over 1 crore women have become Lakhpati Didis. The target is to make 2 crore more women Lakhpati Didis. Under the Nari Samman initiative, the homes built under the PM Awas Yojana are registered in the names of women.

The Namo Drone Didi Scheme aims to make women's self-help groups self-sufficient. A thousand Namo Drone Didis have already been provided with drones. Additionally, more than 4 crore Sukanya Samriddhi accounts have been opened, with a total deposit of Rs. 2.6 lakh crore, ensuring a secure future for girls, the release stated.

Similarly, under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, approximately 68 crore people have received free medical treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh, with over 36 crore Ayushman Cards issued. More than 6 crore senior citizens aged 70 and above are benefiting from the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card. The number of medical seats has more than doubled from 51,000 in 2014 to 1,18,000 now. Over 14,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are providing affordable medicines. A U-WIN Portal has been launched to maintain regular vaccination records for children and women.

This divine and grand digital exhibition, focused on unity, is providing these insights to the public at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The exhibition is being visited by hundreds of people on a regular basis, and is receiving huge praise for raising awareness among the masses about Government welfare schemes, the release added. (ANI)

