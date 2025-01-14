Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): After performing Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam -- a sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati river, for Amrit Snan on Mahakumbh, Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya expressed happiness for being '1st' among Acharyas to have Amrit Snan and praises Uttar Pradesh government for arrangements.

"I am extremely happy because I was the first one to take a holy dip among all the Acharyas. I am impressed by the arrangements of the state government. They have successfully managed such a huge crowd here."

Amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', 'Jai Shri Ram', and 'Jai Ganga Maiyya', Rambhadracharya was accompanied by thousands of devotees and his disciples.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti a former Union Minister and member of the Niranjani Akhara said that this time the atmosphere at the Kumbh was different.

"I have been attending the Kumbh Mela since 1982... This time the experience is very different. A new city has been set up... We are extremely fortunate to be able to be part of this once in 144 years celebration....It was amazing to see the presence of our youth here in large numbers," she said.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati, the spiritual head of the Rishikesh-based Parmarth Niketan Ashram, said that he had prayed for the well being of everyone.

"This Makar Sankranti saw the 'snan' of not just those present here, but that of the whole 'Sanatan dharma'... This is a celebration of the immortality of Sanatan... This Kumbh has shown everyone that 'sare ghat pate pade hain, log kehte hain hum bate pade hain'... I want to invite everyone here, 'aao Kumbh chalein'... I pray for the well-being of all Indians and everyone in the world. Modi ji is an extraordinary person. This duo of Yogi-Modi have come together to spread the essence of yoga in this country," he said.

Spiritual orator Jaya Kishori said that the presence of such a large number of devotees had created a unique energy.

"The emotions of all those who have come here are magnificent. Such a large number of people who have come here despite such cold weather is amazing. My experience has been very good... Seeing such a large number of devotees in one place creates a unique energy, which is not there on normal days... Anyone who comes here will find everything here- peace, knowledge, spirituality, and culture. Prayagraj is currently seeing an amalgamation of all these," she said.

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati said that the power of Sanatana Dharma was for everyone no matter which country they came from.

"Today, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, when I took the holy dip in Sangam, I was thinking what did I do right in the previous births that I got this opportunity in this birth...I consider myself fortunate. Today, we took the holy bath with our family of crores of people...The power of Sanatana Dharma is for everyone, no matter where you belong to. I believe there is a solution to every problem in the holy dip of Sangam," she said.

Meanwhile, around twenty million devotees have taken a holy dip in the Sangam so far during the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 on Tuesday, Amrit Abhijat, Uttar Pradesh principal secretary, urban development told ANI.

"So far, about 2 crore people have taken a dip. By evening, more than 2.50 crore people will have taken a dip in Sangam," Abhijat told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to all the devotees who participated in the first 'Amrit Snan'. (ANI)

