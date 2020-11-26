Lucknow, Nov 26 (PTI) The condition of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, undergoing treatment at the Medanta hospital here is, "stable" and he is being treated in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under supervision of critical care experts, a health bulletin issued by the facility said on Thursday.

Das was admitted to the hospital for thromboembolism, the formation of blood clots in a deep vein.

"His condition is stable. He has been kept in ICU and is under strict supervision of critical care experts," the bulletin said.

On Nov 9, the seer was rushed to the government-run Shriram Hospital in Ayodhya after he complained of breathlessness, but doctors there had referred him to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow as his condition was "serious".

