Allahabad, Sep 23 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sent to a 14-day judicial custody another accused in the death case of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri.

Earlier on Wednesday, the court had sent two disciples of the seer--Anand Giri and Aadya Prasad Tiwari--to a 14-day judicial custody.

The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on Monday.

A purported suicide note was found, in which the seer wrote that Anand Giri was trying to blackmail him using a morphed picture of a woman.

The seer purportedly wrote that he would rather die with dignity than face this false accusation.

District Government Counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahari told PTI that the third accused in the case, Sandeep Tiwari, was produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Harendra Nath on Thursday.

The court rejected his bail plea and sent him to a 14-day judicial custody, he said.

Agrahari said on Thursday, the counsel for Anand Giri and Aadya Prasad Tiwari submitted an application in the court, seeking police protection for them, on which the court said in view of the jail manual and other legal provisions, their security should be ensured.

The court said in its order that till further orders, the three accused will be produced through video conferencing .

