Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) A Mahapanchayat was organised on Sunday in the Nagar Fort to press for the release of politician Naresh Meena and others who were arrested on November 14 over violence that erupted in Tonk after he slapped a government officer outside a polling booth.

Meena, a Congress rebel, was contesting the Deoli-Uniara assembly bypoll as an Independent candidate.

Tonk Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said the Mahapanchayat concluded peacefully with Meena's supporters submitting a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Officer demanding his release and compensation to the people of Samravata, the village that bore the brunt of violence and arson that followed the slapping incident.

Sangwan said about 5,000 people participated in the Mahapanchayat, and additional forces were deployed to ensure the event passed off peacefully.

In the assembly by-election, the people of Samravata village in the Deoli Uniara seat boycotted voting over various demands.

During polling on November 13, Meena slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary while he was on election duty in Samravta village.

As the polling party was leaving after voting had ended, Meena and his supporters tried to stop them. When police intervened, they turned violent in which 26 policemen were injured, according to officials.

Nearly 60 two-wheelers and 18 four-wheelers were torched in the village. Meena was arrested on November 14.

Twenty-three cases were registered against Meena at various police stations.

