New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The national president of Maharana Pratap Sena was arrested on Wednesday after a woman alleged that he sexually harassed her at Uttar Pradesh Bhavan here, police said.

The accused, identified as Rajvardhan Singh Parmar, was picked up from an event in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh in connection with the incident that took place on May 26, they said.

Also Read | German Strawberry Boycott Petition Sparks Anger in Spain.

"Rajvardhan Singh Parmar was arrested today (Wednesday) from Ujjain in a case of sexual harassment at UP Bhavan in Delhi," a senior police officer said.

According to police, the matter came to light after the woman filed a complaint alleging that on May 26, the accused took her to a room in Uttar Pradesh Bhavan on the pretext of meeting two ministers but sexually harassed her there.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Posters of Hijab-Clad Hindu Girl Students Surface; Home Minister Narottam Mishra Orders Probe.

The room, where the alleged incident took place, was sealed and investigation initiated, they said.

While analysing the CCTV footage, it was found that on May 26, the accused arrived at the building with the woman at 12.22 pm and left the premises at 13.05 pm along with the victim, the senior police officer said.

Based on the complaint of the victim, a case was registered against the accused under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modest), 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Chanakyapuri police station, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)