Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): One worker lost his life while 17 others were injured after a massive explosion occurred at the Solar Explosives Company near Bazargaon in Maharashtra's Nagpur in the early hours on Thursday, said officials.

All the injured have been rushed to various private hospitals in Nagpur, with four reported to be in critical condition.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Chennai Civic Body Ramps Up Pond Restoration, Rainwater Harvesting Parks Ahead of Northeast Monsoon.

The blast took place at the CB-1 plant of the company. Witnesses said that smoke was noticed before the explosion, which alerted senior workers who immediately asked everyone to evacuate. Most workers managed to escape in time, but Mayur Ganvir, who was inside the plant, could not make it out. Moments later, a powerful explosion ripped through the unit.

The intensity of the blast was such that parts of the building were blown several meters away. Flying debris struck several workers, causing multiple injuries. Police, fire brigade teams, and senior district officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident.

Also Read | J&K Weather Update and Forecast: Flood Wreaks Havoc in Jammu, Weather Likely To Improve Today.

Authorities initially waited to ensure there would be no secondary explosion before starting rescue operations. Later, a cooling operation was carried out, and those trapped under the rubble were rescued. The injured were given first aid before being shifted to hospitals in the city.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Nripal Dhande, ICU in-charge at Dhande Hospital, said, "We got information around 1.30 am about a blast in a factory. At first, four patients were brought here, of whom two were in critical condition with head injuries. They were taken into the ICU immediately, and they are on a ventilator. The maximum patients were released after primary medical aid. Seven patients are being treated in the hospital as of now."

An injured worker said, "The incident took place around 12-12.30 am. When we saw smoke coming from the reactor, we all came out. After continuous smoke for around 20-25 minutes, there was a blast. Due to the blast, around 40-50 people got injured by stones..."

Since morning, a large crowd of onlookers has gathered outside the factory premises. Workers of the morning shift have not been allowed to enter the company, and security has been tightened at the site. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)