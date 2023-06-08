Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): A 10-year-old girl was killed after a speeding truck ran over her in the Shilphata area of Thane district on Wednesday night, police said.

According to the police, the girl was crossing the road at around 8 pm when the truck knocked her down.

The deceased has been identified as Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra (10).

The girl died on the spot, a police official said.

The accused driver has been arrested and the body of the girl was sent for post-mortem, police added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

