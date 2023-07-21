Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): At least 16 people were killed in a major landslide that hit Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday due to torrential rains, officials said.

The National Disaster Response Force had to halt search operations on Thursday evening due to rain.

"16 killed and several people injured in the landslide. The NDRF team is present at the spot. Search and rescue operation underway," the NDRF said.

While speaking to ANI, Inspector 5BN NDRF Rahul Kumar Raghuwansh added that three different sorts of searches were being undertaken for the rescue operations.

"We conduct three types of searches. We will conduct canine and physical searches here. It is a long and challenging trek, but we are trained for it. Yesterday, when we received the information our four teams reached the spot and started with the search and rescue operation," said the NDRF inspector.

Yesterday as many as 13 people were reported to have died, including one rescuer, after the landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said.

"12 bodies have been retrieved from the debris in Irshalwadi, Raigad; also, one rescuer died of cardiac arrest. Total of 13 deaths till now," police said on Thursday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde yesterday visited the site of the tragedy and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, said officials.

The Raigad Police set up a control room after the incident. The police said that they have rescued 22 people from the spot but many are feared trapped in the debris.

"We will get a better idea of the situation when daylight comes. Presently over 100 people from Police and district administration are involved in the rescue operation and we are getting help from NDRF, locals and some NGOs too," the Raigad Police said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde after the incident. Shah said four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to execute the rescue operation. (ANI)

