Raigad in Maharashtra witnessed a massive landslide in Khalapur's Irshalwadi that occurred on Wednesday at 11 pm. Rescue operations were carried out throughout the day, and NDRF recovered 16 dead bodies and rescued 21 people. The officials stated that owing to heavy rainfall and the threat of further landslides in the dark, the rescue operation has been called off with consultation of the Local Administration and will resume tomorrow morning.

Raigad Landslide Latest Update:

