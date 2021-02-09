Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) Thane has reported 200 new cases ofcoronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,55,949,an official said on Tuesday.

Besides, two more persons also died due to COVID-19, taking the toll in the district to 6,185, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district currently stands at 2.42 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,46,626patients have recuperated from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 96.36 per cent.

As of now, there are 3,138 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,365,while the death toll is 1,199, an official from the district administration said.

