Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): A 36-year-old male from Pimplegurav, who worked as an Ola-Uber driver, was admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital on January 21 due to suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS).

The patient's health deteriorated, and he passed away on January 30, 2025, according to a press note issued by the health department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Friday.

As per a Press statement, "A post-mortem examination conducted by a committee at Yashwantrao Chavan Friendship Hospital concluded that the primary cause of death was trauma to the respiratory system caused by pneumonia and subsequent death."

"The deceased was also diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome. A nerve conduction test was performed on January 22," said the statement.

Further, it was stated that the committee cited the following reasons for the death:

Immediate cause of death: Severe acute respiratory distress syndrome, Antecedent cause of death: Bilateral pneumonia, Other significant condition: Guillain-Barre Syndrome."

As per the Maharashtra State Health Department, a total of 130 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) have been identified till January 30 and 3 people have succumbed to the disease..

Out of these, 73 patients have been confirmed as having GBS. 25 patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation, 74 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 13 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 9 from Pune Rural, and 9 from other districts. Among the affected individuals, 20 are currently on ventilator support.

The Union Health Ministry has deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Pune to aid state authorities in instituting interventions and managing the spurt in suspected and confirmed cases of Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) in the city.

The central team sent to Maharashtra comprises seven experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi, NIMHANS Bengaluru, Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare and National Institute for Virology (NIV), Pune. Three experts from NIV, Pune were already supporting the local authorities.

The team is working closely with the state health departments and taking stock of the on-ground situation to recommend necessary public health interventions. The central team has been tasked with monitoring the situation and coordinating with the state. The water samples from different parts of the city have been sent for chemical and biological analysis to the Public Health Laboratory.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a condition where the immune system attacks the nerves, potentially causing weakness, numbness, or paralysis. (ANI)

