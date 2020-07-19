Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday said that seven people were arrested for alleged involvement in the black-marketing of Remdesivir, the drug being used for the treatment of hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

"On July 17, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) got a tip-off about the black-marketing of Remdesivir. Based on that, the FDA tracked one of the accused and placed a fake order. The accused called the FDA officials to Mulund last night. Three FDA officials posed as customers. Two accused came with one vial of Remdisvir and the price quoted was Rs 30,000," said the Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday.

Also Read | Punjab Reports 310 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

"These accused were arrested. Six more vials of the drug were seized when their houses were raided. These accused gave names of more people in the supply chain," the Crime Branch added.

The Crime Branch further said that a total of 13 vials of Remdesivir was seized.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 4,970 Coronavirus Cases, State COVID-19 Tally Crosses 1.7 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll Jumps to 2,481.

"A total of seven accused have been arrested in the case and 13 vials of Remdesivir were seized so far," the crime branch said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)