Chennai, July 19: Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike of 4,979 coronavirus cases taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 1,70,693. Seventy-eight people also lost their lives in the state due to the deadly virus in the past 24 hours. According to the state health department, 2,481 people have succumbed to coronavirus until now. Indian Healthcare Sector to Hit $275 Billion Mark by 2030, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Currently, there are over 50,000 active cases in Tamil Nadu, while more than 1.1 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered so far. In the last 24 hours, 4,059 recovered from the disease. It was the second consecutive day when Tamil Nadu witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, the state reported 4,807 positive coronavirus cases.

According to a report published in Live Mint, 52,993 swab samples were tested today in the state. Till now, 19 lakh coronavirus tests have been conducted in Tamil Nadu. Currently, there are 112 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state. Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai is the worst-hit district of the state. In the state capital alone, close to 85,000 people have contracted COVID-19 until now.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported recorded its highest spike of 38,902 coronavirus cases and 543 deaths in the 24-hour time period. Following the biggest single-day increase, the number of coronavirus cases in India reached 10,77,618 with a death toll of 26,816 fatalities across the country due to the pandemic. Of the total coronavirus cases in the country, 3,73,379 are active.

