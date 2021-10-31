Deglur (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Deglur assembly constituency of Maharashtra recorded 60.92 per cent voter turnout in the by-election held on Saturday.

Nanded district's Deglur reported a turnout of 60.92 per cent till 5 PM on Saturday, the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app informed.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Necessary COVID-19 protocols are being followed during the voting for the safety of the voters and the election officials.

People were seen queuing up to cast their votes for the by-polls at polling stations across the above-mentioned assembly constituencies in the state.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The Election Commission has ordered strict maintenance of COVID-19 guidelines during the by-elections to all the seats that fell vacant due to various reasons.

Meanwhile, by-elections were held in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies in different states across the country yesterday.

The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)