Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Days after social activist Anna Hazare warned of resuming his hunger strike if his demands concerning farmers were not met by the central government, Maharashtra BJP leaders Haribhau Bagade and Bhagwat Karad, MP, met him on Monday in his hometown Ralegansiddhi in Ahmednagar district.

The BJP leaders requested Hazare not go on protest with his demands, a release from Anna Hazare's office said.

It said the "BJP delegation" stated that the demands put forward by Anna Hazare are for the benefit of farmers and soon a solution will be found. They also said that looking at his age, he should not go on protest.

The release said that Hazare had written a letter to central government last week about pending demands related to farmers and threatened to protest for it.

It said that Hazare told BJP leaders that in 2018 and 2019, Anna Hazare was given written assurance by the central government about his demands related to farmers "but even after two years no such step had been taken to fulfil them".

The release said the central government had said given assurance that it will give autonomous status to Krishi Mulya Aayog and will provide C2 + 50 per cent MSP according to Swaminathan panel recommendation to farmers "but same has not been fulfilled yet".

"Anna Hazare also informed the BJP delegation that since his demands related to farmers have not been fulfilled he has also asked for permission at Ram Leela Maidan in Delhi for protest," the release said.

It said the BJP delegation also handed over copies of three farm laws to Anna Hazare and assured him that these laws will be of benefit for farmers.

The release said the delegation assured Hazare that soon a meeting will be called by central leaders to discuss his demands related to farmers.

The meeting went on for about one hour at Anna's hometown Ralegansiddhi in Ahmednagar district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)