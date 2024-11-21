Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): BJP candidate Ram Kadam on Thursday assured that the BJP-led Mahayuti will be forming the government in Maharashtra with a clear majority and that there was no close competition during the assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP candidate from the Ghatkopar West Assembly seat said that the Maha Vikash Aghadi had misguided the people to get their votes, describing the MVA as "Maha Vasooli Aghadi."

He further claimed that the Mahayuti was clear as to who will be the face for the post of the Chief Minister.

"There is no close competition. Mahayuti will form the government with a clear majority...Maha Vikas Aghadi, actually 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi' tried to misguide people and get their votes. Even the people were angry that MVA considered them foolish...Mahayuti is clear with their CM face. It will form the government," Kadam said.

Earlier on Thursday, following the exit poll projections for the Maharashtra Assembly Election, BJP Mahila Morcha National Vice President Medha Kulkarni said that the exit polls were encouraging and that Mahayuti would form the government in the state again.

"The exit poll is encouraging...Beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana have voted for the government...Mahayuti will form the government in the state again and I congratulate for that in advance," Kulkarni said.

On Wednesday, the state of Maharahstra went to polls in their 288 assembly seats in a single phase and following that, the exit polls projected that the BJP-led Mahayuti will be forming the government there.

According to the Republic TV-PMARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance could win 137-157 seats, whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi could get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats. Mahayuti includes BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). Matrize exit poll projected 150-170 seats for the Mahayuti alliance and 110-130 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi. It said others could get 8-10 seats.

Chanakya Strategies projected that Mahayuti will win 152-150 seats, MVA 130-138 seats and others 6-8 seats. 'Peoples Pulse' projected Mahayuti scoring a decisive victory by getting 175-195 seats. It said Maha Vikas Aghadi is poised to get 85-112 seats and 'others' winning 7-12 seats. The majority mark in the Maharashtra assembly is 145 and the range of Republic TV-PMARQ projection suggested that even MVA could cross the mark.

Maharashtra polled 58.22 per cent votes till 5 pm on Wednesday. The elections saw a keen contest between Mahayuti and MVA. It was the first assembly poll in the state after splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42. (ANI)

