Mumbai, November 21: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra Board Exam time table 2025 for SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams. The detailed timetable is available on the official website, mahahsscboard.in.

The Class 10 SSC examinations will begin on February 21 and end on March 17, 2025. These exams will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Similarly, the Class 12 HSC exams for general, bifocal, and vocational courses will commence on February 11 and conclude on March 11, 2025, also in two shifts—11 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Maharashtra Class 10th Time Table 2025

Students can check the complete Maharashtra SSC date sheet 2025 in the table given below.

Maharashtra SSC Morning shift Afternoon shift February 21, 2025 Marathi Hindi Gujarati Urdu Tamil Telugu Kannada Malayalam Sindhi Bengali Punjabi German French February 22, 2025 Multi Skill Assistant Technician/Introduction to Basic Technology Automotive Service Technician Store Operation Assistant Assistant Beauty Therapist Tourism and Hospitality - Food & Beverage Service Trainee Agriculture-Solanaceous Crop Cultivator Electronics & Hardware Field Technician-Other Home Appliances Home Care Home Health Stomach Mechanical Technology Electrical Technology Electronics Technology Power-Consumer Energy Meter Technician Physical Education (Sport)- Early Year Physical Activity Facilitator Apparels-Sewing Machine Operator Plumber General February 24, 2025 Marathi Kannada Tamil Telugu Malayalam Sindhi Bengali Punjabi Second or third language - Marathi (Composite course) March 5 Urdu Gujarati Sanskrit There is Ardhamagadhi Persian Arabic Avesta Pahalavi Russian Second or third language (Composite course) Urdu Sanskrit Pali Ardhamagadhi Arabic Persian French German Russian Kannada Tamil Telugu Malayalam Sindhi Punjabi Bengali Gujarati March 1, 2025 English March 3, 2025 Hindi March 5, 2025 Mathematics part- 1 Arithmetic March 7, 2025 Mathematics part- 2 March 10, 2025 Science and Technology Part- 1 Physiology, hygiene and home science March 12, 2025 Science and Technology Part- 2 March 15, 2025 Social Sciences part -1 March 17, 2025 Social Sciences part -2

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit mahahsscboard.in. Click on the link for the SSC or HSC exam timetable. Check the dates on the newly opened page. Download the PDF and print a hard copy for reference.

Maharashtra Class 12th Time Table 2025

Check the Maharashtra HSC date sheet 2025 for all three streams - science, commerce, and arts below.

Exam Date Morning Shift Evening Shift February 11, 2025 English – February 12, 2025 Hindi German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian February 13, 2025 Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali February 14, 2025 Maharashtri Prakrut, Sanskrit Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic February 15, 2025 Organisation of Commerce & Management - February 17, 2025 Logic, Physics - February 18, 2025 Secretarial practice, Home management (A/S) - February 20, 2025 Chemistry Political Science February 22, 2025 Mathematics & Statistics (A/S), Mathematics & Statistics (C) Percussion Instruments (A) February 24, 2025 Child Development, Agriculture Science & Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science & Technology (A/S/C) February 25, 2025 Cooperation (A/C) – February 27, 2025 Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A) - February 28, 2025 Textiles (A/S) Bookkeeping & Accountancy (A/S/C) March 1, 2025 Geology (S) Economics (A/S/C) March 3, 2025 Food Sciences & Technology Philosophy, History of Art & Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture) March 4, 2025 Vocational Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1, Fishery Group Paper 1 Education (A), Skill Subjects March 5, 2025 – Psychology (A/S/C) March 6, 2025 Vocational Bifocal courses paper 2, Commerce group paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishry Group Paper 2 Occupational Orientation March 7, 2025 - Geography (A/S/C) March 8, 2025 – History (A/S/C) March 10, 2025 Defence Studies (A/S/C) - March 11, 2025 Sociology (A/S/C) -

The Class 10 exams will start with language papers and end with Geography, while the Class 12 exams will begin with English and conclude with Sociology. Candidates are advised to refer to the official website for further updates and details regarding the exams.

