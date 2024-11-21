Mumbai, November 21: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra Board Exam time table 2025 for SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams. The detailed timetable is available on the official website, mahahsscboard.in.

The Class 10 SSC examinations will begin on February 21 and end on March 17, 2025. These exams will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Similarly, the Class 12 HSC exams for general, bifocal, and vocational courses will commence on February 11 and conclude on March 11, 2025, also in two shifts—11 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Maharashtra Class 10th Time Table 2025

Students can check the complete Maharashtra SSC date sheet 2025 in the table given below.

Maharashtra SSC

Morning shift

Afternoon shift

February 21, 2025

Marathi Hindi

Gujarati

Urdu Tamil Telugu

Kannada

Malayalam

Sindhi

Bengali

Punjabi

German

French

February 22, 2025

Multi Skill Assistant

Technician/Introduction to

Basic Technology

Automotive Service

Technician

Store Operation Assistant

Assistant Beauty Therapist

Tourism and Hospitality -

Food & Beverage Service Trainee

Agriculture-Solanaceous

Crop Cultivator

Electronics & Hardware Field

Technician-Other Home

Appliances

Home Care Home Health

Stomach

Mechanical Technology

Electrical Technology

Electronics Technology

Power-Consumer Energy

Meter Technician

Physical Education (Sport)-

Early Year Physical Activity

Facilitator

Apparels-Sewing Machine

Operator

Plumber General

February 24, 2025

Marathi

Kannada

Tamil

Telugu

Malayalam

Sindhi

Bengali

Punjabi

Second or third language - Marathi (Composite course)

March 5

Urdu

Gujarati

Sanskrit

There is

Ardhamagadhi

Persian

Arabic

Avesta

Pahalavi

Russian

Second or third language (Composite course)

Urdu

Sanskrit

Pali

Ardhamagadhi

Arabic

Persian

French

German

Russian

Kannada

Tamil

Telugu

Malayalam

Sindhi

Punjabi

Bengali

Gujarati

March 1, 2025

English

March 3, 2025

Hindi

March 5, 2025

Mathematics part- 1

Arithmetic

March 7, 2025

Mathematics part- 2

March 10, 2025

Science and Technology Part- 1

Physiology, hygiene and home science

March 12, 2025

Science and Technology Part- 2

March 15, 2025

Social Sciences part -1

March 17, 2025

Social Sciences part -2

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow these steps:

  1. Visit mahahsscboard.in.

  2. Click on the link for the SSC or HSC exam timetable.

  3. Check the dates on the newly opened page.

  4. Download the PDF and print a hard copy for reference.

Maharashtra Class 12th Time Table 2025

Check the Maharashtra HSC date sheet 2025 for all three streams - science, commerce, and arts below.

Exam Date

Morning Shift

Evening Shift

February 11, 2025

English

February 12, 2025

Hindi

German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian

February 13, 2025

Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali

Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali

February 14, 2025

Maharashtri Prakrut, Sanskrit

Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic

February 15, 2025

Organisation of Commerce & Management

-

February 17, 2025

Logic, Physics

-

February 18, 2025

Secretarial practice, Home management (A/S)

-

February 20, 2025

Chemistry

Political Science

February 22, 2025

Mathematics & Statistics (A/S), Mathematics & Statistics (C)

Percussion Instruments (A)

February 24, 2025

Child Development, Agriculture Science & Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science & Technology (A/S/C)

February 25, 2025

Cooperation (A/C)

February 27, 2025

Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A)

-

February 28, 2025

Textiles (A/S)

Bookkeeping & Accountancy (A/S/C)

March 1, 2025

Geology (S)

Economics (A/S/C)

March 3, 2025

Food Sciences & Technology

Philosophy, History of Art & Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture)

March 4, 2025

Vocational Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1, Fishery Group Paper 1

Education (A), Skill Subjects

March 5, 2025

Psychology (A/S/C)

March 6, 2025

Vocational Bifocal courses paper 2, Commerce group paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishry Group Paper 2

Occupational Orientation

March 7, 2025

-

Geography (A/S/C)

March 8, 2025

History (A/S/C)

March 10, 2025

Defence Studies (A/S/C)

-

March 11, 2025

Sociology (A/S/C)

-

The Class 10 exams will start with language papers and end with Geography, while the Class 12 exams will begin with English and conclude with Sociology. Candidates are advised to refer to the official website for further updates and details regarding the exams.

