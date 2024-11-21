Mumbai, November 21: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra Board Exam time table 2025 for SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams. The detailed timetable is available on the official website, mahahsscboard.in.
The Class 10 SSC examinations will begin on February 21 and end on March 17, 2025. These exams will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Similarly, the Class 12 HSC exams for general, bifocal, and vocational courses will commence on February 11 and conclude on March 11, 2025, also in two shifts—11 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. UP Police Constable Result 2024 Declared: UPPRPB Police Exam Result Announced At uppbpb.gov.in .
Maharashtra Class 10th Time Table 2025
Students can check the complete Maharashtra SSC date sheet 2025 in the table given below.
|
Maharashtra SSC
|
Morning shift
|
Afternoon shift
|
February 21, 2025
|
Marathi Hindi
Gujarati
Urdu Tamil Telugu
Kannada
Malayalam
Sindhi
Bengali
Punjabi
|
German
French
|
February 22, 2025
|
Multi Skill Assistant
Technician/Introduction to
Basic Technology
Automotive Service
Technician
Store Operation Assistant
Assistant Beauty Therapist
Tourism and Hospitality -
Food & Beverage Service Trainee
Agriculture-Solanaceous
Crop Cultivator
Electronics & Hardware Field
Technician-Other Home
Appliances
Home Care Home Health
Stomach
Mechanical Technology
Electrical Technology
Electronics Technology
Power-Consumer Energy
Meter Technician
Physical Education (Sport)-
Early Year Physical Activity
Facilitator
Apparels-Sewing Machine
Operator
Plumber General
|
February 24, 2025
|
Marathi
Kannada
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Sindhi
Bengali
Punjabi
Second or third language - Marathi (Composite course)
|
March 5
|
Urdu
Gujarati
Sanskrit
There is
Ardhamagadhi
Persian
Arabic
Avesta
Pahalavi
Russian
|
Second or third language (Composite course)
Urdu
Sanskrit
Pali
Ardhamagadhi
Arabic
Persian
French
German
Russian
Kannada
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Sindhi
Punjabi
Bengali
Gujarati
|
March 1, 2025
|
English
|
March 3, 2025
|
Hindi
|
March 5, 2025
|
Mathematics part- 1
Arithmetic
|
March 7, 2025
|
Mathematics part- 2
|
March 10, 2025
|
Science and Technology Part- 1
Physiology, hygiene and home science
|
March 12, 2025
|
Science and Technology Part- 2
|
March 15, 2025
|
Social Sciences part -1
|
March 17, 2025
|
Social Sciences part -2
To download the datesheet, candidates can follow these steps:
- Visit mahahsscboard.in.
- Click on the link for the SSC or HSC exam timetable.
- Check the dates on the newly opened page.
- Download the PDF and print a hard copy for reference.
Maharashtra Class 12th Time Table 2025
Check the Maharashtra HSC date sheet 2025 for all three streams - science, commerce, and arts below. CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Examination Time Table Released, Check Full Schedule.
|
Exam Date
|
Morning Shift
|
Evening Shift
|
February 11, 2025
|
English
|
–
|
February 12, 2025
|
Hindi
|
German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian
|
February 13, 2025
|
Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali
|
Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali
|
February 14, 2025
|
Maharashtri Prakrut, Sanskrit
|
Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic
|
February 15, 2025
|
Organisation of Commerce & Management
|
-
|
February 17, 2025
|
Logic, Physics
|
-
|
February 18, 2025
|
Secretarial practice, Home management (A/S)
|
-
|
February 20, 2025
|
Chemistry
|
Political Science
|
February 22, 2025
|
Mathematics & Statistics (A/S), Mathematics & Statistics (C)
|
Percussion Instruments (A)
|
February 24, 2025
|
Child Development, Agriculture Science & Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science & Technology (A/S/C)
|
February 25, 2025
|
Cooperation (A/C)
|
–
|
February 27, 2025
|
Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A)
|
-
|
February 28, 2025
|
Textiles (A/S)
|
Bookkeeping & Accountancy (A/S/C)
|
March 1, 2025
|
Geology (S)
|
Economics (A/S/C)
|
March 3, 2025
|
Food Sciences & Technology
|
Philosophy, History of Art & Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture)
|
March 4, 2025
|
Vocational Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1, Fishery Group Paper 1
|
Education (A), Skill Subjects
|
March 5, 2025
|
–
|
Psychology (A/S/C)
|
March 6, 2025
|
Vocational Bifocal courses paper 2, Commerce group paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishry Group Paper 2
|
Occupational Orientation
|
March 7, 2025
|
-
|
Geography (A/S/C)
|
March 8, 2025
|
–
|
History (A/S/C)
|
March 10, 2025
|
Defence Studies (A/S/C)
|
-
|
March 11, 2025
|
Sociology (A/S/C)
|
-
The Class 10 exams will start with language papers and end with Geography, while the Class 12 exams will begin with English and conclude with Sociology. Candidates are advised to refer to the official website for further updates and details regarding the exams.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2024 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).