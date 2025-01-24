Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): A blast took place at the Ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Jawahar Nagar Bhandara on Friday morning, officials said.

As per Collector Bhandara Sanjay Kolte, the roof collapsed and earthmovers are removing the debris. A total of 12 people were trapped, with 2 rescued so far.

Following receiving information about the blast in factory, firefighters and ambulances rushed to the spot.

The rescue and medical teams are deployed for survivors and rescue is underway.

Further details are underway. (ANI)

